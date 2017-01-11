Malden Police Warn Of Rash Of Snowblower Thefts

MALDEN (CBS) — Police are warning snowblower owners that several of the machines have been stolen from homes in the past week.
Malden Police told WBZ that most of the thefts have happened during the daytime. They posted a photo of a suspect in one of the thefts to Twitter Wednesday.
The suspect in that theft, which took place around 11 a.m. one morning in the past week, was described as a white man wearing a Red Sox jacket and blue jeans. They said he pushed the stolen snowblower from a home’s property onto the road, and then loaded it onto a truck.
Malden Police offered a few tips for the public to keep their snowblowers safe, including recording the serial numbers and make/model and painting a mark or initials on the machine to personalize it.
They said owners should keep their snowblowers inside and out of public view when they are not being used, or block them in with a vehicle if they are unable to store them.
The public has been asked to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.