Drones Reported Hovering Over Women’s Skylights In NH

January 10, 2017 5:57 PM By Christina Hager
PORTSMOUTH, NH (CBS) – Police say there could be a high-tech “Peeping Tom” in the skies over downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A landlord called to say two female tenants were concerned about an unmanned flying object that was too close for comfort. “Both of them, both separate individuals looked up into their skylights and saw drones hovering over the skylights,” said Sgt. Kuffer Kaltenborn.

File image of drone (WBZ-TV)

They’re reputed to be one of the most popular gifts under the tree this year, and in more open spaces like Hampton bBach, police say drones are as common as kites.

The list of federal regulations is long. It includes no operating directly over people, stadiums, or airports. In Massachusetts, a proposal would make drone surveillance illegal. In New Hampshire, operating a drone near sensitive infrastructure like the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is off-limits.

Police want the public to help them keep tabs. “Everyone has a right to privacy,” said Sgt. Kaltenborn. “If you see that there’s a drone or an unmanned object flying over your house and you feel it’s not right, you can call us.”

