Buy Or Sell: Are The Texans The Worst Patriots Playoff Opponent Ever?

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a “Buy Or Sell” Monday with Adam Jones and Tim McKone on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Among the questions: are the 2016 Houston Texans the worst opponent that the Patriots have ever faced in the playoffs?

Check out the questions and Jones’ answers below.

Buy Or Sell: Manny Ramirez making a baseball comeback in Japan at 44 years old because he “loves the game”

“I sell that Manny Ramirez ‘loves the game,'” said Jones. “My guess is he needs a paycheck. That would be my guess.”

Buy Or Sell: Duke’s Grayson Allen intentionally tripped another player in his first game back from a suspension

“I completely buy that everything Grayson Allen does is intentional, just like Draymond Green,” said Jones. “Your legs can’t be flying around like that unintentionally.”

Buy Or Sell: Alabama winning the national title again is good for college football

“I think a villain is good for most sports, but I think Alabama has gone past that. I actually think Clemson winning would be better for college football,” said Jones. “I sell that idea, that ‘Bama winning another one would be good for the sport – even acknowledging that people love dynasties, people love villains.”

Buy Or Sell: Texans are the worst team the Patriots have ever faced in the playoffs

“I sell that, too,” said Jones. “They’re not good … but can anyone tell me with a straight face that they’re worse than the Tim Tebow Denver Broncos that came in here? … The Texans ain’t good, but they’re not that bad.”

Buy Or Sell: Jared Sullinger eating a hamburger off the floor after a teammate threw it at him

“I completely buy it,” said Jones. “We’re talking about a guy who had to get shut down by the Celtics because he has an eating problem. He was so out of shape, they had to shut the guy down.”

