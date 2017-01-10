Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask Selected To Play In NHL All-Star Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Over the summer with his play in the World Cup of Hockey, Bruins winger Brad Marchand proved on an international stage that he is a much more talented than many hockey fans ever knew.
And now, after a hot start to the season, he’s been selected to partake in his first NHL All-Star Game.
He’ll be joined by goaltender Tuukka Rask as the only Bruins players named to the squad. Like Marchand, Rask will be making his first All-Star appearance.
The game will take place Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The format of the weekend follows the four divisions — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific — with teams facing off in 3-on-3 “semifinal” games leading up to the “championship.” Games consist of two 10-minute halves.
Rask and Canadiens netminder Carey Price make up the goaltending tandem for the Atlantic Division.
On the season, Marchand has 13 goals and 22 assists in 43 games played. Rask owns a 20-9-3 record to go with a .928 save percentage and 1.93 goals-against average. His five shutouts have him tied for the NHL lead, as Rask is putting together a Vezina-quality season for the Bruins.