Report: Former Patriot Mike Vrabel To Interview For Rams Head Coaching Job

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bill Belichick coaching tree is already fairly extensive, but now it’s even extending to his former players. According to Albert Breer of MMQB.com, the Los Angeles Rams plan to interview former Patriots linebacker and current Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel for their head coaching job.
According to Breer, Vrabel is “widely viewed” around the league as a future head coach, and it appears that his first stint could come sooner rather than later. The Rams reportedly plan to interview Vrabel after the Texans’ game against the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoff on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
Vrabel potentially has competition for the job from within the Patriots organization. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia each interviewed with the Rams on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McDaniels also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers, while Patricia also interviewed with the San Diego Chargers.
Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots during his 14-year NFL career, during which he also played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. After retiring in 2010, he spent three years on the Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff before joining the Texans in 2014. He reportedly turned down the 49ers defensive coordinator position in 2015 to stay with the Texans.