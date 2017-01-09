NH Legislator Wants To Look At Banning Russian Booze In Response To Hacks

CONCORD (CBS) – A New Hampshire lawmaker is proposing legislation that targets alcohol made in Russia following reports of interference in the United States presidential election.
Sen. Jeff Woodburn, D-Whitefield, said in a statement Monday that he wants to create a commission to look at ways New Hampshire can respond to Russia’s actions. Last week, U.S. intelligence officials concluded that President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to disparage Hillary Clinton and undermine faith in America’s democratic process.
“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, both here in the Granite State and our great country as a whole,” Woodburn said. “The uncontested conclusion by the US intelligence community of Russian interference in our elections requires a response at the local, state, and federal levels.”
One area the commission would study is the possibility of suspending or stopping Russian-made liquor purchases by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, which regulates the sale of alcohol in the state. The new commission would be asked to consider “requiring New Hampshire’s commemorative Old Man In The Mountain bottles to include liquor made in the United States, not Russia.”
Woodburn also wants to study whether or not the state’s Retirement System should divest its Russian-based assets.
“When our freedoms are threatened, Granite Staters expect us to respond and I am proud to bring forward legislation to do so,” he said.