Federal Jury Sentences Convicted Killer Gary Sampson To Death

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A federal jury has sentenced Gary Sampson to death for the murder of two Massachusetts men in 2001.

Jurors in #Sampson unanimously finds that Gary #Sampson intentionally killed Phillip McCloskey and Jonathan Rizzo. — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) January 9, 2017

Sampson, 57, was condemned to die in 2003 for killing Jonathan Rizzo, 19, and Philip McCloskey, 69. But that decision was later overturned by a judge who granted him a new sentencing trial in 2011, after finding that one of the jurors at his first trial had lied about her background.

Sampson received a separate life sentence for killing a third man, Robert “Eli” Whitney, in New Hampshire.

He tricked the carjack victims into thinking he would spare their lives but then stabbed them more than a dozen times, slit their throats and left them to die in the woods, prosecutors said during the death penalty trial.

Marshfield Police tweeted a reaction to the news of Sampson’s death penalty verdict Monday afternoon.

“15 1/2 years ago the lives of three families were forever changed by the unimaginable, horrific and evil actions of Gary Sampson,” Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said in the statement. “Gary Sampson represents a level of evil that I hope to never encounter again for the rest of my life. I can only hope that today’s verdict brings some type of comfort or a small degree of closure for the families of his innocent victims.”

According to deathpenaltyinfo.org, Sampson is one of 62 people currently on federal death row. He and convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are the only two from Massachusetts.

Since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988, only three people have been executed–and none since 2003.

