East Boston CO Leak Sends 2 To Hospital

EAST BOSTON (CBS) — An apartment building was evacuated overnight after firefighters found increased levels of carbon monoxide there and in a courthouse next door, the Boston Fire Department said Monday.
Boston Fire responded to reports of a gas leak at the apartment building on Elbow Street around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
After the building was evacuated, four residents were checked out by Boston EMS, with two of them taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The other occupants of the building went to stay with family friends.
Next door, fire officials also found high levels of CO at the East Boston District Court building.
Boston Fire said smoldering underground cables were believed to be the cause.
Eversource responded to try to find the source of the leak, and were seen going in and out of the apartment building and courthouse Monday morning.