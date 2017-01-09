Achilles Injury Will Sideline Celtics’ Avery Bradley Against Raptors

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without guard Avery Bradley for Tuesday’s key matchup against the Raptors in Toronto.
Bradley suffered an Achilles injury during Friday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, which sidelined him for Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans and Monday’s practice. He scored a team-high 26 points on 10-for-24 shooting in 36 minutes against Philadelphia, and is averaging 18 points per game for the season while leading the Celtics with seven rebounds per contest.
The Celtics hope to have Bradley back in the lineup on Wednesday when they host the Washington Wizards.
With Bradley out, the C’s will likely turn to Marcus Smart to take his spot in the starting five. Smart got the start on Saturday and dropped a season-high 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting, hitting five of his seven shots from three-point range against the Pelicans. He’s made 11 starts for Boston this season, averaging 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds in those games.
The Celtics currently sit at 23-14 following a four-game win streak, just one game behind the Raptors for the Atlantic Division lead and second place in the Eastern Conference.