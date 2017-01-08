N.H. Man Killed, Woman Injured In 3-Car Accident

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has died following a car crash on the southbound Everett Turnpike.
New Hampshire State Police say 44-year-old Bao Ming Chen of West Lebanon died at a hospital following the crash. Authorities say Chen was coming to a stop due to an incident in front of him when he was rear-ended. He then got out of his car and was struck by another driver.
The crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. Sunday in Nashua.
The police have identified the driver who struck Chen as George Roeschlaub of Hudson. The driver of the first car that rear-ended Chen has been identified as Samantha Cote of Merrimack. She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Nashua Police initially said seven vehicles were involved in the crash.