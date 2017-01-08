Fisherman Rescued After Falling Into Water Off Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — A fisherman was rescued after he fell off of a boat during this weekend’s snowstorm.
Provincetown Police, Fire, and Department of Public Works, as well as the Provincetown Harbormaster’s Office and US Coast Guard, worked together to rescue the man around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
While crews were working to pluck the man from the icy waters off of McMillan Pier, they faced difficulty from the heavy winds and snow. Provincetown Police shared a video of the conditions during the rescue on their Facebook page.
Police said he apparently fell off of a docked vessel.
The man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. His condition was not yet known.