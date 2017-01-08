Report: Deal To Build Muslim Cemetery In Dudley May Be Off

DUDLEY (CBS/AP) — A new development in the deal that would have given the green light for an Islamic group to build a cemetery on abandoned farmland in Dudley may be off again.
The Chairman of the Dudley Board of Selectmen now says he won’t sign off on the agreement to grant approval for the cemetery to the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester when the board meets on Monday.
The Worcester Telegram reports that the hangup comes after a lawyer for the Islamic Society inferred that the deal was done, and beyond that, questioned whether the selectmen could alter it in any way.
Last July, the society sued the Town of Dudley after a zoning board ruled that the group didn’t have standing to seek a special permit for a cemetery.
The group argued that its constitutional rights had been violated and accused the cemetery’s opponents of thinly veiled bigotry.
Both sides said last month that they were pleased with the deal, which was going to grant six acres to the society in exchange for them dropping the lawsuit and agreeing not to expand the cemetery for at least a decade.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)