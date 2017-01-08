Chilled Participants Take ‘No Pants Subway Ride’

BOSTON (CBS) — Normally, if you don’t have enough cash or a “Charlie” card in your pants pockets, you can’t ride the MBTA. But what happens if you don’t even have pants?
Sunday was the annual “No Pants Subway Ride,” where people got on the T in only their underwear. However, in the frigid temperatures, most of the pantless riders opted for wool hats, heavy coats and winter boots.
Before they dropped their drawers, participants told us their goal was simple: Brighten peoples’ day, meet some new friends and overall don’t take yourself so seriously.
“Have fun, have fun and who cares and stay warm,” one woman said.
“Pants are for squares, remember that,” a man remarked.
“Relax and have a good time,” another rider told WBZ.
The event started in 2002 and has grown to involve thousands of people all around the world. Pantless rides were scheduled in about 50 cities across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.