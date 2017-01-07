WBZ4[1]
Weather Alert: Blizzard Warning | Forecast | Blog | Closings | RadarWeather App

Yarmouth Teen Charged With Murder

January 7, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Murder, Yarmouth

YARMOUTH (CBS) — A 16-year-old is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a relative in a Yarmouth motel Friday night.

Police say a 16-year-old male stabbed 43-year-old James E. Dean to death at Beach N Towne Motel on Route 28 at about 8:47 p.m. on Friday.

Medics took Dean to Cape Cod Hospital where he died from stab wounds, police say. The 16-year-old was on scene when first responders  arrived, police said, and was arrested.

The relationship between Dean and the suspect is unclear, but police say the two are related.

State police are currently investigating the incident. The suspect is currently being held at a juvenile detention center until he is arraigned, when he will be charged with murder and assault and battery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

No further information is currently available.

