Hockey Takes Over Historic Park For Frozen Fenway

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub

BOSTON (CBS) – Before baseball fans occupy Fenway Park this spring, ice hockey is the main attraction on Yawkey Way to begin 2017.

Hockey East has 10 of their teams playing at Fenway over the next seven days.

Saturday’s original slate of Boston University vs. UMass (1:30 p.m.) and Boston College vs. Providence (5 p.m.) was postponed to Sunday due to the snow storm. All ticket holders for Saturday’s games can have them on Sunday at the same time.

The second half of the Men’s Hockey East slate on Saturday, Jan. 14 features Maine vs UConn (4 p.m.) and University of New Hampshire vs Northeastern (7:30 p.m.).

In between all of that is a doubleheader for girls and women’s ice hockey on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

At 3 p.m. Nobles & Greenough girls hockey faces off against Buckingham Brown & Nichols, and at 8 p.m. Boston College women’s hockey plays Harvard.

In between games a clinic will be held for girls on the Fenway rink and proceeds from the day will benefit The Denna Laing Fund.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Riley Speaks With Hockey East Commissioner Joe Bertagna



This is the fourth year Hockey East has partnered with the Red Sox to host the sport at Fenway Park.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit RedSox.com

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Riley Speaks With Hockey East Commissioner Joe Bertagna



Full Frozen Fenway schedule

Sunday, January 8

1:30 p.m. BU vs. UMass

5 p.m. BC vs. Providence

Monday, January 9

2:30 p.m. Westford Academy Girls vs. Acton-Boxborough girls

4:30 p.m. Catholic Memorial vs. BC High

Tuesday January 10

3 p.m. Noble & Greenough girls vs. BB&N

8 p.m. Boston College Women’s vs. Harvard women’s

Wednesday, January 11

1 p.m. Xaverian vs. Malden Catholic

3:15 p.m. East Boston Boys vs Boston Latin Academy boys

7:45 p.m. Belmont Hill vs Taber Academy Boys

Thursday, January 12

4 p.m. UConn Women’s vs. Bowdoin College

7:30 p.m. Babson College Men’s vs.UMass-Boston Men’s

Saturday, January 14

4 p.m. Maine Men’s vs. UConn Men’s

7:30 p.m. Northeastern Men’s vs. UNH

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.