WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
Weather Alert: Snow In SE Mass | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Starbucks Egg Bites: A Breakfast Sandwich Without The Bread?

By Joseph Pisani, AP Business Writer January 6, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Starbucks

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks will start selling a new bite-sized egg snack next week, the first of a series of new food options that the coffee chain hopes will boost sales.

The new item, called Sous Vide Egg Bites, is a wheat-free portable egg-and-cheese mixture about the size of a golf ball. Starbucks said Thursday it spent three years developing the egg bites for customers who asked for more protein options. The Seattle-based company said customers often ordered breakfast egg sandwiches without the bread, and that its Protein Bistro Box, which includes a hard-boiled egg, apple slices and peanut butter, is a top-seller at lunch.

The bacon and gruyere egg bites (Image credit Starbucks)

The bacon and gruyere egg bites (Image credit Starbucks)

Later this year, Starbucks Corp. will start selling an organic soup and a gluten-free breakfast sandwich as it seeks to get its latte-sipping customers to buy more food.

Starbucks egg white with roasted pepper bite (Image credit Starbucks)

Starbucks egg white with roasted pepper bite (Image credit Starbucks)

Customers will get two egg bites, made with cage-free eggs, for $4.45. A version with bacon will have 310 calories for two egg bites, while another version made with egg whites will have 170 calories for two.

_____

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia