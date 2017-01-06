WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
Boston Area’s Best Snow Tubing Venues

January 6, 2017 5:00 AM
Skiers aren’t the only ones who take advantage the slopes during New England’s snowy winters. Several venues around New England offer snow tubing, taking the thrill of backyard skiing to new extremes. Here are some of the top tubing locations within a short drive of Boston.

(Photo Credit: Nashoba Valley Ski Area)

(Photo Credit: Nashoba Valley Ski Area)


Nashoba Valley Tubing Park
179 Great Road
Littleton, Massachusetts 01460
(978) 692-3033
https://www.skinashoba.com

Tickets to Nashoba Valley Ski Area’s tubing park are sold on a first-come-first-served basis. Two-hour tickets cost $33 per tuber, and discounted 6-pack passes are also available for purchase online. Looking to bring some friends with you? Large groups of 15 or more can make reservations 24 hours in advance through a group sales coordinator.

(Photo Credit: Ski Ward)

(Photo Credit: Ski Ward)


Ski Ward
1000 Main Street
Shrewsbury, Massachusetts 01545
(508) 842-6346
http://www.newenglandsportspark.com/

Shrewsbury’s Ski Ward offers eight lanes of tubing, and also includes two lifts to bring riders to the top of the slope. Tubers must be at least six years old and the minimum height at Ski Ward is 42 inches tall. The weekday rate at the Shrewsbury slope is $15 for one hour and $20 for two hours. Weekends, holidays and school vacation weeks will cost $28 for two hours of tubing.

(Photo Credit: New England Sports Park)

(Photo Credit: New England Sports Park)


New England Sports Park
12 South Hunt Road
Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913
(978) 388-5788
http://www.newenglandsportspark.com/

Amesbury’s New England Sports Park is used for different events throughout the year as the seasons change. During the winter, it’s a great spot for tubing. Ticket windows open one hour to the first session of each day. A limited number of tickets are also sold online weekly, allowing tubers to choose what day they’ll be going and during what time block. Be sure to check back with the New England Sports Park website throughout the winter for updated hours.

(Photo Credit: McIntyre Ski Area)

(Photo Credit: McIntyre Ski Area)


McIntyre Ski Area
50 Chalet Court
Manchester, New Hampshire 03104
(603) 622-6159
https://www.mcintyreskiarea.com/

Tubers can make 1-hour drive from Boston to Manchester if they’re looking for a change of scenery. McIntyre Ski Area features a conveyor carpet that brings visitors to the top of the hill, meaning you don’t have to worry about dragging your tube up yourself. There are eight tubing lanes and machines that handle snow-making duties. The New Hampshire “Thrill Hill” costs $21 per person for a 2-hour session.

