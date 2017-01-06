Boston Area’s Best Snow Tubing Venues

Skiers aren’t the only ones who take advantage the slopes during New England’s snowy winters. Several venues around New England offer snow tubing, taking the thrill of backyard skiing to new extremes. Here are some of the top tubing locations within a short drive of Boston.



Nashoba Valley Tubing Park

179 Great Road

Littleton, Massachusetts 01460

(978) 692-3033

https://www.skinashoba.com 179 Great RoadLittleton, Massachusetts 01460(978) 692-3033 Tickets to Nashoba Valley Ski Area’s tubing park are sold on a first-come-first-served basis. Two-hour tickets cost $33 per tuber, and discounted 6-pack passes are also available for purchase online. Looking to bring some friends with you? Large groups of 15 or more can make reservations 24 hours in advance through a group sales coordinator.



Ski Ward

1000 Main Street

Shrewsbury, Massachusetts 01545

(508) 842-6346

http://www.newenglandsportspark.com/ 1000 Main StreetShrewsbury, Massachusetts 01545(508) 842-6346 Shrewsbury’s Ski Ward offers eight lanes of tubing, and also includes two lifts to bring riders to the top of the slope. Tubers must be at least six years old and the minimum height at Ski Ward is 42 inches tall. The weekday rate at the Shrewsbury slope is $15 for one hour and $20 for two hours. Weekends, holidays and school vacation weeks will cost $28 for two hours of tubing.



New England Sports Park

12 South Hunt Road

Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913

(978) 388-5788

http://www.newenglandsportspark.com/ 12 South Hunt RoadAmesbury, Massachusetts 01913(978) 388-5788 Amesbury’s New England Sports Park is used for different events throughout the year as the seasons change. During the winter, it’s a great spot for tubing. Ticket windows open one hour to the first session of each day. A limited number of tickets are also sold online weekly, allowing tubers to choose what day they’ll be going and during what time block. Be sure to check back with the New England Sports Park website throughout the winter for updated hours.