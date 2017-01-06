Significant Snow Coming Saturday To Southern New England

BOSTON (CBS) – Ding, ding! Round 2 is on the way.

Now that this morning’s snow event is wrapping up, we can turn our attention to the next storm, which will impact southern New England Saturday.

We’ve been talking about it all week – a big ocean storm is going to pass south and east of Nantucket. That hasn’t changed. The bulk of the storm is still going to be offshore. But this storm is strong and the northwest fringe of the precipitation shield will back westward over the region during the afternoon and evening Saturday.

I can’t stress enough how much a little shift in the track of the storm could have significant impacts on snowfall amounts in eastern Massachusetts especially. I can guarantee that the accumulation map I put out Friday morning will be tweaked and updated today/tonight as the storm approaches and we get a better handle on the exact path the storm will take.

Winter Storm Watches are posted for much of southern New England and will likely be upgraded to warnings and/or advisories later on today.

If you want to avoid all snow Saturday and need to get things done – get out in the morning. The snow doesn’t arrive until later in the day for most of us.

TIMING

Snow arrives by mid-to-late morning on Cape Cod, spreading north and west to Boston around midday.

The snow will continue to expand across eastern and central Mass. through the afternoon, ramping up in intensity along the way.

Expect some moderate to heavy bursts of snow from the late afternoon into the evening, with snowfall rates of 1-to-2 inches per hour at times in southeast Mass.

There’s going to be a very sharp cutoff to the snow on the northwest fringe, so outside of Worcester County and far southeast New Hampshire, little if any snow will fall.

The snow will taper off between 8 and 10 p.m. in central Mass., around midnight in Boston, and 2-to-4 a.m. Sunday on the South Shore. The Cape and Islands will likely see some ocean enhanced bands of light snow continue into Sunday morning, adding to our totals there.

ACCUMULATION

The jackpot for this storm will be across the South Shore to Cape Cod where 6-to-12 inches of snow is possible.

For the remainder of eastern Mass., a widespread 3-to-6 inches is anticipated with 1-to-3 inches north and west of Boston along the I-495 belt into southeast NH.

Outside of that, just flurries.

The snow will be fluffy, and fairly easy to move around and clean up.

IMPACTS

Treacherous travel will result late Saturday afternoon into the evening. Roads will quickly become snow covered and conditions will deteriorate as the snow picks up.

While I’m not overly concerned about damaging wind gusts, the wind will be strong at the coast especially (gusts 30-to-40 mph), coming from the north-northeast, resulting in blowing and drifting snow with near zero visibility at times. Coastal concerns are minimal, just expect some minor beach erosion at vulnerable spots from the South Shore to the Outer Cape.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast on-air and online.