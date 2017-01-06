WBZ4[1]
Natick Police Hope Latte Will Solve Loafer Theft

January 6, 2017 9:03 PM

NATICK (AP) — A caffeine fix may be the undoing for a suspected shoe thief in Natick, Massachusetts.

Police say a man walked into a local shop on Dec. 16 and asked to try on a pair of Rinjard slip-on loafers. While the clerk was helping another customer, the man walked out wearing the shoes, leaving behind his medium latte from Dunkin Donuts.

In a Facebook posting Friday, the department admits there are “a lot of Dunkies” and how the department’s “relationship is STRONG” with them. However, one detective discovered the closest store sold only one latte in the preceding hour.

Police posted surveillance video from that store of the “culprit,” who they describe as a man with a medium build, unshaven face and “likes caffeine.”

Police value the “lifted loafers” at $100.

