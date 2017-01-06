WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
Weather Alert: Blizzard Warning | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Retired Corrections Officer: RI Prison Escape Was ‘Once In A Lifetime Chance’

By Juli McDonald, WBZ-TV January 6, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: Darcy Kelley, James Morales, Juli McDonald

BOSTON (CBS) – Escaped inmate James Morales was back in handcuffs in front of a Providence judge Friday after a wild five days on the run that ended in Somerville.

Newly-unsealed court documents revealed Morales was alone in the Wyatt Detention Facility recreation yard for close to two hours New Year’s Eve. Surveillance video showed him standing on a basketball hoop and then came his daring escape.

Hours later, a corrections officer noted “all his detainees were accounted for.”

“Three hours is a long time to be gone from a facility when you’re being held on some pretty major charges,” said retired Massachusetts corrections officer Darcy Kelley.

Retired Mass. Corrections Officer Darcy Kelley (WBZ-)

Retired Mass. Corrections Officer Darcy Kelley (WBZ-)

WBZ-TV’s Juli McDonald sat down with Kelley to get a clearer idea of just how something like this could have happened.

“That was a fluke once in a lifetime chance for him to escape. He went through barbed wire. Who does that?” Kelley said.

Kelley retired just months ago from a men’s maximum security state prison. She became a corrections officer when she was 19, and for 25 years worked as one of the few female corrections officers.

Trooper Joseph Merrick walks James Morales out of Medford barracks, Jan. 5, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Trooper Joseph Merrick walks James Morales out of Medford barracks, Jan. 5, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Throughout her career she’s learned inmates have unlimited time and nothing to lose.

“There are no little holes. They’re inmates. They have 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to watch every move you make. They know our routine better than we know our routine,” she said.

Kelley likens the consistency of corrections to something of a double-edged sword; the strict routine keeps employees and inmates safe. But the slightest changes to schedules or staffing, illness, holidays, or new hires can create a dangerous window of opportunity.

“It takes that one second for an inmate to know you’re off, it’s over,” Kelley said.

Until an internal investigation is complete, there are four Wyatt Detention employees who are suspended with pay. As for Morales, he’s now facing bank robbery charges as well as stealing guns and child rape.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia