WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

New Year’s Resolutions: Wealthier & Wiser, Part 3

January 5, 2017 10:26 AM By Dee Lee
Filed Under: INVESTMENTS, Money Matters, New Year, Personal Finances, Savings

BOSTON (CBS) – We’re still working on Fidelity’s top 10 financial resolutions.

#5 A Budget

Folks think budget is a dirty word but once you get one set up it does makes your finances easier. You will need to analyze your current spending. Where does your money go each month?  A budget is essential for saving. You do want money left over each month to save and invest.

For some you may want to use pen and paper and for others there are apps out there can help you keep track of everything you spend. There is Mint.com which my niece loves and Quicken which I have used for many years. And there is lots in between.

#6 An Emergency Fund

Life happens while we plan it. Set aside at least three to six months of living expenses. It could be an illness, loss of a job, car problems. While driving home from BZ a couple of weeks back my car was hit by a rather large deer. The deer carried no insurance. I had to come with the deductible.

You need to be prepared for the unexpected. For many folks, this needs to be the first savings goal. Go through your budget and see where you can save, even small amounts add up to achieve this goal.

#7 Save More for Retirement

Most everyone over 35 has a retirement dream. Usually it’s retiring early. But it may be as simple as sleeping late or riding your bike or playing golf on a sunny afternoon. But it always requires having enough money saved to quit working and live the life style you dream about.

Fidelity suggests saving at least 15% of your pretax income each year, from age 25 to age 67. It should help ensure that you have enough income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement.

15% is a hard to do. Start out with the company match and each year increase the percentage by one or two points. If you get to 10% or more you will be golden.

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m., 3:55 p.m., and 7:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia