Police: Masked Men Burglarize Manchester Home With Children Inside

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Manchester police are investigating after two masked men reportedly ransacked a home while two teenage children were inside, shooting at the homeowner who interrupted the break-in.
According to police, officers responded to report of a break-in at about 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday at a Belgrade Street home. The person whose home was burglarized told officers two masked men barged into the house while two children were inside. When the homeowner came home from work, the two men fled then shot at the homeowner who was chasing them.
The homeowner told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud he chased the alleged burglars in his car while they fled on foot. He has a bullet hole in his car windshield where the shot entered near the steering wheel. It exited into the car door.
Neither the children nor the homeowner was hurt, police say, but the homeowner said the teens home at the time of the break-in are traumatized.
The alleged burglars are described as one African American male and one male who appears to be of Hispanic descent. Because they were masked, no further description is available. Police say the men fled toward Candia Road.
An investigation is currently underway and no further information is available at this time.