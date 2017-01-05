Maroon Hat Trick Leads Oilers To 4-3 Win Over Bruins

Weather Alert: Snow Friday In SE Mass | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

By JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer January 5, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers

BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Maroon had a hat trick and also squared off in a fight with 6-foot-9 Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 4-3 on Thursday night.

Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots for the Oilers. He took a 4-2 lead into the final four minutes before David Krejci scored on a rebound of Patrice Bergeron’s shot in the last two seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.

But Talbot killed off the rest of the power play with the Oilers one man down. He then blanked Boston for another minute with goalie Tuukka Rask pulled for an extra skater.

Bergeron and Colin Miller also scored for the Bruins, and Rask stopped 21 shots.

