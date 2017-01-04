Report: Bruins Place Anton Khudobin On Waivers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have not gotten the performance they had hoped for out of backup goaltender Anton Khudobin. As a result, the team is willing to run the risk of losing him to the waiver process.
According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Khudobin was placed on waivers on Wednesday.
The move allows any team to claim Khudobin. It’s a necessary step for the Bruins if they want to send Khudobin down to Providence of the AHL, which is presumably the plan.
Khudobin has played in eight games with seven starts this year, posting a 1-5-1 record, .885 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average. Those are by far the worst numbers of his NHL career, which dates back to the 2009-10 season.
Currently, Providence goaltender Zane McIntyre leads the AHL with a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage. He would be the likeliest candidate to get the call to back up Tuukka Rask on the NHL roster. Malcolm Subban’s .902 save percentage and 3.01 GAA likely means he’ll remain with Providence.