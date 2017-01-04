Donald Trump Names Top White House Staff, Including Omarosa

January 4, 2017 3:14 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a big hiring day for the incoming Trump White House.

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Katie Walsh as deputy to chief of staff Reince Priebus. Walsh worked for Priebus at the Republican National Committee and helped with party fundraising.

Rick Dearborn, who used to work on Capitol Hill, is taking over a top job dealing with Congress.

Joe Hagin — who’s worked in three GOP White Houses — is coming on board as deputy chief of staff for operations.

The White House political director is Bill Stepien, a former political adviser to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Stepien was fired by Christie in the wake of the Bridgegate scandal.

Omarosa Manigault, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” will focus on public engagement in the White House.

And Keith Schiller, Trump’s longtime personal security guard, will be director of Oval Office operations.

