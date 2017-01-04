NightSide – Hypocrisy, Thy Name Is Schumer

January 4, 2017 10:52 PM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Now that Donald Trump is days away from being inaugurated, Democrats are preparing to fight against the Republican’s policies and nominations. One of the most important and high-profile decisions that President-elect Trump will make early on is his nomination to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. But Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, in an interview with Rachel Maddow that aired last night, has said he will do whatever he can to keep Trump from filling the open seat. Is this hypocrisy at its finest? Tune in to hear what Senator Schumer said just six months ago about leaving an open seat on the court.

Originally broadcast January 4th, 2017.

