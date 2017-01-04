NightSide – Confusion Over Russia’s Role

BOSTON (CBS) – There has been a lot of talk about the role Russia may or may not have played in the 2016 election. Last week, President Obama levied sanctions against Russia, ordering 35 diplomats to leave the country and announcing that two Russian facilities would be closed. But without the release of any concrete evidence, have American intelligence agencies jumped the gun? Is it wrong for the U.S. government to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency before he has even started? Is there misinformation out there regarding the role Russia played in the 2016 campaign? Does it matter what Russia’s methods or goals were if the information they made public was accurate?

Originally broadcast January 3rd, 2017.