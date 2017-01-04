Democrats DeLeo, Rosenberg Keep Legislative Leadership Posts

By Bob Salsberg , Associated Press January 4, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Legislature, Robert DeLeo

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Legislature has opened a new two-year session on Beacon Hill by re-electing Winthrop Democrat Robert DeLeo as House speaker and Amherst Democrat Stan Rosenberg as Senate president.

As expected, neither DeLeo nor Rosenberg faced challenges Wednesday from within their party for the leadership posts that will exercise broad power over the appointment of committee chairs and the flow of legislation over the next two years.

The 160 House members and 40 Senate members were sworn-in by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

DeLeo has held the powerful post since January 2009 and if he serves out his term would become the longest serving speaker in Massachusetts history.

Beginning his second term as Senate leader, Rosenberg outlined an ambitious agenda including increased education funding and modernizing the state’s transportation system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia