Chrysler’s Self-Driving Minivan For Millennials Design Includes Selfie Cameras

LAS VEGAS (CBS) – Chrysler is imagining a minivan “designed by millennials, for millennials.”
The “Portal” is an all-electric, self-driving minivan that can go an estimated 250 miles on a full charge.
The concept was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
There are a number of high-tech features included in the design, including interior cameras for selfies, and the ability to “create your own carpool karaoke videos while you ride with your friends.”
Additionally, “personal audio zones” would allow the driver and passengers to listen to their own music in “sound bubbles” without the need for headphones.
The Portal is still just a concept, so it’s not clear if it will ever hit the market.