Brandon Marshall Compares Jets Season To A Dirty Diaper [VIDEO]

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The New York Jets are a lot of things, none of which are particularly good. They’re a mess. A dumpster-fire. A cluster-you-know-what.

Receiver Brandon Marshall just added another way to describe his current team: a dirty diaper.

Anyone who’s raised a child knows how gross that changing even a single diaper can be. But imagine if you just left the same diaper on for four months. That is, apparently, how Marshall felt this season with the Jets, who went 5-11 and finished last in the AFC East in 2016.

Marshall, who irked some of his teammates during halftime of their blowout loss in Foxboro, offered up the completely-disgusting-but-kind-of-understandable description on his weekly appearance on Inside the NFL on Tuesday:

“The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on and never changing it, and just sitting in that diaper the whole year. That’s how our year was. It was a bad year.”

"The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on & never changing it. And just sitting in that diaper the whole year." – @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/4JGuhptJxX — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 4, 2017

Marshall’s comments are an indication that not only were the Jets playing like a stinky diaper for the whole season, but nobody did much to change things or adjust in any way. Head coach Todd Bowles’ staff felt the effects of that heinous diaper stench the most, as five assistant coaches were shown the door on Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey also apparently needed some fresh air, as he announced his retirement.

Until the Jets find a legit quarterback – and until Bowles can gain better control of his locker room – that vile diaper smell isn’t likely to go away.

However, if Marshall keeps smelling dirty diapers and can’t seem to figure out who’s wearing it … perhaps he is the one who needs changing.

