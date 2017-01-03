Maggie Hassan To Be Sworn In As U.S. Senator

January 3, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrat Maggie Hassan is going to be sworn in as a U.S. senator, becoming only the second woman to serve as a state’s governor and senator in American history.

Hassan, a two-term governor, resigned at midnight Monday. She will be sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden in the Senate Chamber in Washington at noon Tuesday. A re-enactment attended by family is scheduled at 2:30 p.m.

In New Hampshire, Hassan handed over the reins to Republican Senate President Chuck Morse. He is serving as governor until Gov.-elect Chris Sununu, also a Republican, is inaugurated Thursday.

The other woman to also serve as governor and U.S. senator is a fellow Granite Stater, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia