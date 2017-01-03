Search For Escaped Inmate Focuses On Framingham

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Police and US Marshals are still searching for an inmate who escaped a maximum security facility in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve, and have focused their manhunt in and around Framingham Tuesday.

James Morales, 35, was awaiting trial on charges that he stole a stash of assault rifles and pistols from a Worcester armory in 2015. He was discovered missing from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Warden Daniel Martin said he made his bold escape around 7 p.m. by climbing a basketball hoop in the prison yard, cutting through a barbed-wire fence with some sort of tool, and scaling a wall.

Investigators say Morales then followed train tracks near the Central Falls facility all the way to Attleboro, Massachusetts, where they say he stole a car from a store parking lot.

They also found bloody prison clothing nearby under a Route 95 overpass, and believe he hurt himself during his escape.

New wanted poster from US Marshals who say James Morales may be armed and is considered extremely dangerous. #wbz pic.twitter.com/jQ4XOPj3GU — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) January 3, 2017

On Tuesday, police detectives and a K-9 unit scoured a home on Irving Street in Framingham after that stolen car was found in that city.

Neighbors believe the search of the home is related to the fugitive, who is considered dangerous and may be armed.

One Framingham woman told reporters that Morales banged on her door around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Vanessa Lugo told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe that a quiet New Year’s Eve with her kids was shattered when she heard loud banging on her back door. She didn’t answer, and the man doing the knocking walked away, walking down the street very calmly.

“The way he banged, it seemed like he was angry,” she said. “He had a bag with clothes already, he had already changed. He had no blood on him at that time.”

#Framingham resident says escaped fugitive #JamesMorales banged on her door NY's Eve. He was apparantly looking for a female friend. #wbz pic.twitter.com/I1h4h3WKg5 — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) January 3, 2017

It wasn’t until police showed up about an hour later that Lugo found out that man was Morales. She believes he was looking for a female friend who lives in the building.

“They knew each other, normal friendship and stuff like that,” Lugo said.

She said she’s very scared for her family’s safety, since Morales is still on the loose.

“I haven’t slept,” she said. “I wish he could just get caught … I have children of my own, and I heard the charges that he had, so I was very scared for me and my children.”

Morales is a former Army Reservist who is also facing child rape charges.

In 2015, the FBI says he stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Morales, described as a 6-foot, 175-lb. man with a shaved head and large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck. They say if you see him, do not approach him–call 911 immediately.

Lugo said

Two corrections officers who work at the Wyatt Correctional Center are now on paid leave pending an investigation into Morales’ escape.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports