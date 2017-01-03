Claude Julien Laments ‘Flat’ Effort From Bruins Against Devils

BOSTON (CBS) — Facing the 15-16-7 New Jersey Devils, the Bruins had a good chance to pick up two points and gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings. Instead, the Bruins put forth one of their weaker all-around efforts of the season in a 3-0 loss that had head coach Claude Julien fuming.
Speaking to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the loss, Julien did not pull any punches when describing the effort (or lack thereof) on the part of his team.
“I think we had one of those flat games from start to finish,” said Julien. “We just seemed to have nothing happening for us. … We didn’t muster up much. [New Jersey] came to play, they played hard, and we didn’t seem to be capable of getting through that. So, definitely a disappointing game all-around for our hockey club.”
The Devils, who entered Monday night ranking just 27th in the NHL in goals with 86, got a goal from P.A. Parenteau just 4:12 into the game. That was all they would need, as they out-shot the Bruins 25-22 and goalie Cory Schneider picked up his second shutout of the season.
If the Bruins miss the playoffs for a third straight season, and/or Julien does not survive as head coach for next season, games like Monday night will be one of the biggest reasons.