Officer Injured, Driver Arrested On 4th OUI After West Bridgewater Cruiser Rear-Ended

January 3, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: Brockton, Crash, Nick Giovanni, OUI

BROCKTON (CBS) — A West Bridgewater police officer was rushed to the hospital Monday night after his cruiser was rear-ended–and it’s not the first time the driver has been in trouble.

William Shea, 56 of Brockton, was arrested and charged with his fourth OUI, as well as negligent operation.

West Bridgewater Police said Shea hit the officer’s cruiser around 9:15 p.m. Monday while the cruiser was stopped on Route 106 in West Bridgewater.

(Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

(Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

Shea’s car was seized under the state’s Melanie’s Law, which enables police to not only seize, but also keep and sell the vehicles of offenders, after their third offense.

The officer in the cruiser, Sgt. Jonathan Craven, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Shea is due in Brockton District Court later Tuesday.

