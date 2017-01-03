Armed Robber Threatens Clerks In Attleboro, Plainville

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police in two towns are comparing notes, working to see if pair of recent armed robberies are connected.

On New Year’s Eve night, a Mobil gas station on Route 1 in Plainville was held up by a man wearing a red hoodie who allegedly showed a knife.

Then, on Monday night a gas station in Attleboro was hit by a robbery. In that case, the alleged robber also wore a red hoodie. The clerk on duty also said he showed a knife.

Surveillance video from that business shows a man walking into the station. Video from inside appears to show the suspect handing clerk Felipe Tamup a note. Tamup says the note demanded money.

He says the robber then said. “I need more money! I need more money! C’mon! C’mon!” I told him I’m sorry I don’t have more money just only this.”

He says the suspect also threatened to come back before running away down the road. The clerk at the Plainville Mobil describes a similar scenario.

“I handed him the cigarettes and he handed me five dollars with a note on it that said give me all the money and no one gets hurt. And then I stepped back. I was gonna fight back, and then I’m saying, it’s not my money so I opened the register and gave it to him,” the clerk said.

Plainville Police confirm to WBZ news that they are working with Attleboro investigators on the possibility that the two hold ups are linked. The suspect in both cases is described as a white man around six feet tall.