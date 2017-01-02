Patriots’ Coordinators McDaniels, Patricia Mum On Interview Rumors

BOSTON (CBS) — New England coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia are reportedly drawing some heavy interest from NFL franchises in search of a new head coach, which was expected given the success the duo has enjoyed on the sideline for the Patriots.

Both have reportedly caught the interest of the Los Angeles Rams, who fired Jeff Fisher during the regular season, and McDaniels already has an interview set up with the team according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. New England’s offensive coordinator also has interviews lined up with the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers during New England’s postseason bye week, according to La Canfora.

However, both coordinators were mum on their potential job interviews on their Monday morning conference calls with the New England media.

“Really, nothing,” McDaniels told reporters when asked what he could add to the reported rumors. “Just been working at creating the film here and getting everything nailed down for the Miami deal. I know there’s a process in place, and we’ve gone through that before. But at this point, I have nothing to add or comment on.”

“I haven’t heard anything,” said Patricia. “We’re just kind of working on yesterday’s game and getting ready here for moving forward. I know there is a process in place with that that the league follows, but for myself right now, I’m just really kind of focused on what we’re doing right now as a team and everything moving forward. I’m just in a normal Monday routine which is great for me.”

McDaniels has been through the process a few times before, but Patricia got his first taste last season during New England’s postseason bye week when he interviewed with the Cleveland Browns about their head coaching vacancy.

Patricia said it was a great experience that he learned a lot from, but his focus right now is on the Patriots and their playoff run.

“I think that process last year is a great process to go through just as a young coach and something that was extremely new to me in learning about different organizations in the league and how they work and how they’re structured and kind of the football ins and outs from maybe another different side that you see, maybe don’t study and don’t look at, but there’s a whole other aspect to the organization how everything is run,” said Patricia, who has served as New England’s defensive coordinator since 2012. “That was a great learning experience from that standpoint. You try to, like everything, dive into it and learn as much as you can about it. That was pretty neat, pretty interesting from that standpoint. I think the balance of it is like anything, you try to balance everything. As far as what you’re doing, you just understand what [the] priority [is], and the priority is always going to be, above everything else, what this season is about, what we’re about here and trying to win and moving forward from the next game that we have to play, which is the most important thing. Nothing gets put above that, that’s the most important thing that we have to focus on. We have to focus on all of our detail and this week it will be obviously just kind of pushing forward. That’s always the most important thing. Everyone is working so hard right now, you never lose the task at hand.”

So while the interviews may be lining up for New England’s talented coordinators, their focus remains on getting their current team ready for a Super Bowl run this postseason.