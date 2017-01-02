Celtics’ Marcus Smart Hospitalized With Illness

January 2, 2017 1:49 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics were without Marcus Smart at Monday’s practice, as the guard was admitted to New England Baptist Hospital on Sunday night with a stomach bug.

Smart wasn’t alone either, as center Tyler Zeller was also admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a sinus infection. It’s not known if either player will be available Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Utah Jazz.

For the season, Smart is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, playing a pivotal role off the Boston bench. If he can’t go against the Jazz, Gerald Green or Terry Rozier would likely take over as the first guard off the bench.

It seems as though a bug is making its way through the Celtics locker room, as guard Avery Bradley missed Friday night’s win over the Miami Heat with an illness.

Luckily for Boston, Bradley returned to practice on Monday.

Still, the Celtics needed some healthy bodies for Monday’s practice, so they recalled forward Jordan Mickey and guard Demetrius Jackson from the D-League.

