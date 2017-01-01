Tom Brady Sets NFL Record For Best TD-To-INT Ratio Of All Time

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has found another way to etch his name into the record books.

With three touchdowns and zero interceptions on Sunday’s victory in Miami, Brady increased his season totals to 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions. In doing so, he set a new record for the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the history of the NFL.

That record applies to quarterbacks with at least 20 passing touchdowns.

Nick Foles previously held the record, having thrown 27 touchdowns and two interceptions back in 2013 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady now has the best and third-best seasons with regard to TD-to-INT ratio, as he threw 36 touchdowns and four interceptions in the 2010 season.

The Patriots’ quarterback missed the first four games of the 2016 season, forced to sit out due to his alleged role in the “DeflateGate” controversy. But since returning to action in Week 5, he’s performed at arguably the highest level of his Hall of Fame career.

On Sunday in Miami, Brady completed 25 of his 33 passes (75.8 percent) for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He threw the three touchdowns to three different receivers — Martellus Bennett, Michael Floyd and Julian Edelman.

The touchdown to Floyd pushes Brady closer to setting another record, as it was the 65th receiver to catch a touchdown from Brady. Vinny Testaverde owns the NFL record for the highest number of different receivers to catch touchdowns with 70.

With the win, Brady and the Patriots secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.