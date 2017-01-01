Patriots Live Blog: Gary Kubiak’s Impending Resignation In Denver Leads Week 17 News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
9 a.m.: You never really know what Week 17 in the NFL will bring, and this year we learned of a pretty surprising announcement out of Denver, where Gary Kubiak is set to resign as head coach. ESPN reported the news.
Though he’s coached just two seasons in Denver — winning the Super Bowl last year — he is leaving the job over health concerns. He was hospitalized earlier this season and he also suffered a mini-stroke back in 2013.
Health-wise, Kubiak is making a sound decision. And it leaves open a rather alluring head coaching spot, if the Broncos decide to look outside of the organization. The Broncos are likely missing former offensive coordinator Adam Gase around now.
It’s big news league-wide, and it also relates to the Patriots, as the Broncos are always a tough AFC opponent. But, even though the Denver job is a very good one, it’s likely safe to assume that Josh McDaniels will not be a candidate, given his history with the Denver franchise.
So that’s that. As for today’s game, we’ll keep a close eye on that list of inactives, as well as provide all other pertinent pregame updates, as the Patriots try to make it a 14-2 season while earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
