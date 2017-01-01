One Dead After Car-Commuter Rail Accident In Holbrook

January 1, 2017 6:13 PM
HOLBROOK (CBS) — One man is dead after a car was hit by a commuter rail train early Sunday afternoon in Holbrook.

MBTA Transit Police said a 63-year-old man was operating the motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Union and Water Streets in Holbrook. Police add the preliminary investigation suggests that the man tried to drive around the crossing gates when the incident occurred.

The railroad crossing in Holbrook where a commuter rail train struck a car Sunday. (WBZ-TV)

His car was struck by an inbound Middleboro commuter rail train. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were approximately 42 passengers on board the train, none of whom were injured in the accident.

The gates were fully functional and in the down position. No foul play is suspected, according to Transit Police. The incident remains under investigation by Transit Police detectives and representatives of the Norfolk County DA’s Office.

 

 

