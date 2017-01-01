L Street Brownies Hit The Water On New Year’s Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of swimmers braved the cold air and frigid waters of Boston Harbor Sunday morning for the annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by the L Street Brownies and the BCYF Curley Community Center.
An estimated 600 participants showed up at the beach off Columbia Road in South Boston for the mid-morning event. Even WBZ-TV news anchor David Wade dove into the surf.
This event has been held for more than 100 years, dedicated to past and deceased L Street members. According to the group, the Brownies are the oldest “Polar Bear” club in the United States.