Boston’s First Baby Of 2017 Born At Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby of the new year in Boston was born just after midnight.
Kennedy Lynn Schmitt of Brookline was delivered at 12:01 a.m. Sunday at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
She weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces and is 19-1/4 inches tall.
Proud parents Will and Julia Schmitt of Brookline and their new daughter are doing well, according to hospital spokeswoman Teresa Herbert.
The public affairs offices at all of the city’s hospitals stay in touch after midnight to determine which baby earns the honor each new year.