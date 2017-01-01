Boston’s First Baby Of 2017 Born At Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

January 1, 2017 11:09 AM

BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby of the new year in Boston was born just after midnight.

Kennedy Lynn Schmitt of Brookline was delivered at 12:01 a.m. Sunday at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

She weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces and is 19-1/4 inches tall.

Kennedy Lynn Schmitt and her parents, Will and Julia. (Photo credit: Schmitt family)

Kennedy Lynn Schmitt and her parents, Will and Julia. (Photo credit: Schmitt family)

Proud parents Will and Julia Schmitt of Brookline and their new daughter are doing well, according to hospital spokeswoman Teresa Herbert.

The public affairs offices at all of the city’s hospitals stay in touch after midnight to determine which baby earns the honor each new year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia