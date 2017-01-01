Driver Charged With OUI, Vehicular Homicide In East Boston Hit-And-Run

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – A driver has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in East Boston on New Year’s Day.
Police say 33-year-old Christopher Nalchajian of Lynn struck a man on Saratoga Street around 6 a.m. Sunday and then tried to walk away from the scene.
The man who was hit died in the street. His name has not been made public.
Nalchajian was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death-personal injury and vehicular homicide.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.