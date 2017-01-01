WBZ4[1]
BC Crushes Syracuse, Ends 20-Game ACC Losing Streak

By KEN POWTAK, Associated Press January 1, 2017 12:15 AM
Filed Under: Boston College, Syracuse

BOSTON (AP) — Ky Bowman scored 30 points, Jerome Robinson had 22 and Boston College halted a 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak with a 96-81 win over Syracuse Sunday in the league opener for both schools.

A.J. Turner added 16 points and Nik Popovic 11 for Eagles (8-6), who went 0-18 last season in league play before losing their one game in the tournament. It was their first conference win since a 66-65 victory over Georgia Tech in the 2015 ACC tourney.

Andrew White III led the Orange (8-6) with 22 points. Tyler Lydon had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Taurean Thompson scored 14 and Tyler Roberson added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

BC pushed its 11-point halftime lead to 67-46 on Jordan Chatman’s 3-pointer from the right corner 6 ½ minutes into the second half.

In a strange scene for a home team, the Eagles quieted a crowd that had about 70 percent of them rooting for Syracuse — with many dressed in orange.

Unlike last year, when the partisan Syracuse crowd broke into chants of ‘Let’s Go Orange!’ many times during the second half, there was hardly a loud cheer for the visitors.

SU was down by 17 or more until the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Judging by the start, it could be a tough year for the Orange. They lost by 33 at home against St. John’s two games ago and looked confused offensively on a number of possessions Sunday. In addition, BC seemed to find holes against their 2-3 zone.

Boston College: For a team that went winless in league play last year, it had to be a big motivational boost. With Bowman emerging to join Robinson as a scorer, it looks like the Eagles have two legitimate scorers — something that’s needed in a tough conference.

HOW ABOUT THAT

Bowman had a highlight play late in the first half.

He got a rebound of his own miss while lying on his back near the base line, looked up and fed Popovic in the lane for a layup.

OOPS

SU had a few woeful plays, but the worst may have been late in the first half when Lydon was attempting to grab a rebound and tipped it in for a basket for BC. Popovich was credited with the bucket.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Host Miami on Wednesday in the first of two straight at the Carrier Dome.

Boston College: At Wake Forest on Tuesday to open a two-game road trip.

