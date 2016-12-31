WBZ4[1]
MBTA Offering Free Rides On New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2016 9:28 AM
BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is offering free rides to New Year’s Eve revelers to encourage safe travel.

The agency’s transit systems will be free after 8 p.m. Saturday. Extra subway trains will operate from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. All systems return to regular service Sunday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation urges all travelers to use public transit when possible and to make responsible decisions on New Year’s Eve.

For those on the road, the highway administrator warned against drinking and driving and urged revelers to use a designated driver.

Police in some cities are offering free rides to those who have been drinking, including in Methuen.

The union representing firefighters in Providence, Rhode Island, says it canceled its free rides program because of firefighters’ current work schedule.

