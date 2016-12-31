State Offering Free First Day Hikes To Start New Year Right

December 31, 2016
BOSTON (CBS) — To start the new year right, Massachusetts wants its residents to take a hike.

For the 26th year in a row, Massachusetts will take part in the First Day Hikes initiative, a program the Commonwealth kicked off that has caught on in every state in the country. The program offers free, guided hikes at parks across the state so residents can get moving and stay healthy.

“The First Day Hikes initiative is a great tradition and provides a unique opportunity for the public to enjoy the Massachusetts state parks system alongside DCR park staff,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We urge everybody to get outside with their friends and family and visit one of our state parks as part of their New Year celebrations.”

The hikes originated at the Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton, to both encourage healthy living and remind residents of the value state parks provide. Now, all 50 states offer similar programs. In Massachusetts, residents can enjoy hikes at the following locations:

Nantasket Beach State Reservation
Route 3A, Hull
10:00AM

Breakheart Reservation
177 Forest Street, Saugus
11:00AM

Carson Beach and Dorchester Heights
165 William J. Day Boulevard, South Boston
12:00PM

Walden Pond State Reservation
915 Walden Street/Route 126, Concord
12:00PM

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park
287 Oak Street, Uxbridge
1:00PM

Blue Hills State Reservation
840 Hillside Street, Milton
1:00PM

Great Falls Discovery Center
2 Avenue A, Turners Falls
1:00PM

For more information, visit the state’s website: http://www.mass.gov/eea/agencies/dcr

