Snow Totals For Dec. 29 Storm

BOSTON (CBS) – Cities and towns through Massachusetts have gotten several inches of snow on Thursday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Boston, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
|Westfield
|3.0″
|Plainfield
|2.2″
|Conway
|2.0″
|Huntington
|2.0″
|Lunenberg
|2.0″
|Montgomery
|2.0″
|Pepperell
|1.9″
|Sterling
|1.5″
|Holden
|1.3″
|Weare N.H.
|1.3″
|Deerfield
|1.3″
|Fitchburg
|1.2″
|Nashua N.H.
|1.0″
|Leyden
|1.0″
|West Spingfield
|1.0″
|Wales
|1.0″
|Heath
|1.0″