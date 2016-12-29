Weather Alert: Snow, Rain, Wind | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Irving’s 32 Lead Cavs To 124-118 Win Over Celtics

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer December 29, 2016 11:06 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and made two critical layups before leaving with a leg injury and Kevin Love scored 30, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers hold off a late rally for a 124-118 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Cavs led by 20 points in the third and 17 early in the fourth but couldn’t close out the Celtics, who pulled within one point three times in the final two minutes.

Irving, though, came up with his big baskets and the Cavs had to fend off Boston over the final 53 seconds as their star guard grabbed his right hamstring and went to the bench. His injury did not appear to be serious.

LeBron James had 23 points and 11 assists for the Cavs, who won for the 11th time in 13 games.

