WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Wind | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Plow Driver Accused Of Driving Drunk, Hitting Parked Cars

December 29, 2016 5:51 PM By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Drunk Driving

HOLLISTON (CBS) – The family of a 30-year-old Holliston man has sent him into rehab after years of sobriety apparently failed him Tuesday morning.

Police say Chris Pope was drunk and driving his snowplow truck through the center of town when he crashed into at least five parked vehicles at six in the morning on Tuesday.

The truck was parked in his driveway Thursday afternoon with the plow blade bent, along with several big dents in the vehicle.

Chris Pope charged with OUI after crashing plow in Holliston (WBZ-TV)

Chris Pope charged with OUI after crashing plow in Holliston (WBZ-TV)

Pope’s mother told WBZ that her son had a history of alcoholism, but he’d been sober for the past few years, until the past month.

“I had a feeling that something was wrong,” Michelle Pope said, “and I knew I had to do something before he hurt himself or someone else and now I don’t have to worry about him anymore or worry about him hurting anyone else.”

No one was seriously hurt during the incident, but two people who were sitting in their car when it was hit were checked at a local hospital.

More from Bill Shields
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia