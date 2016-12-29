Driver Killed In Second Fatal Falmouth Crash In A Week

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Falmouth police are investigating their second deadly crash in less than a week.
A Volvo and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided on Route 151 at the intersection of Currier Road just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The pickup driver, a 32-year-old man from East Falmouth, was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where he died.
The driver of the Volvo, a 23-year-old woman from East Falmouth, was also taken to the same hospital with what police are calling “non-life threatening injuries.”
No names have been released.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Just last week, two Falmouth High School student-athletes were killed in a crash on Thomas Landers Road, shortly after hockey practice.