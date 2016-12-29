Driver Killed In Second Fatal Falmouth Crash In A Week

Weather Alert: Snow Coming | Forecast | BlogWeather App

December 29, 2016 7:10 AM
FALMOUTH (CBS) – Falmouth police are investigating their second deadly crash in less than a week.

A Volvo and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided on Route 151 at the intersection of Currier Road just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The pickup driver, a 32-year-old man from East Falmouth, was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where he died.

The driver of this Volvo, had non-life threatening injuries. (Photo credit: David Curran)

The driver of the Volvo, a 23-year-old woman from East Falmouth, was also taken to the same hospital with what police are calling “non-life threatening injuries.”

No names have been released.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Just last week, two Falmouth High School student-athletes were killed in a crash on Thomas Landers Road, shortly after hockey practice.

